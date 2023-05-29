iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Boosted by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316,375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,835,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after buying an additional 1,396,259 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.77. 2,722,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.