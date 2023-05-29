iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,639,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,306,000 after purchasing an additional 556,580 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,914,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.28. 880,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.42. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.