iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $44,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

IWB traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.24. 746,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.80. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

