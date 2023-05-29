iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Reduced by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,774 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $73,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,352. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

