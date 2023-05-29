Ithaca Energy (OTCMKTS:IACAF) Trading Up 1.6%

Ithaca Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:IACAF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 4,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 51,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Ithaca Energy Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45.
