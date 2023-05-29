IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Sold by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. cut its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. IVERIC bio accounts for 1.2% of Artal Group S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Artal Group S.A. owned 0.83% of IVERIC bio worth $21,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 3.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in IVERIC bio by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in IVERIC bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,597. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $38.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

ISEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,539.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,752,471. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.