JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,226,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,828 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.69% of JetBlue Airways worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 69.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,100 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 226.4% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,421,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after buying an additional 1,679,698 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after buying an additional 1,513,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,650,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after buying an additional 1,475,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 98.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 1,330,737 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JBLU stock remained flat at $6.83 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,022,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,829,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.