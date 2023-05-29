JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,310,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,733,000 after purchasing an additional 124,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,855,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,980,000 after purchasing an additional 81,151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.32. 3,783,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,375. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

