JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVE traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.30. 949,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,352. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.35.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
