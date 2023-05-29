JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,952,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,841,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,537,535. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

