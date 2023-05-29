JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.96 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,152 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after purchasing an additional 625,929 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,304,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,787,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,115,000 after buying an additional 118,133 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

