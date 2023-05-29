JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Citizens Financial Services worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $925,000. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 1,723.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Services by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Up 1.8 %

CZFS traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,687. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $307.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.28.

Citizens Financial Services Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community bank. The company was founded on July 12, 1983 and is headquartered in Mansfield, PA.

