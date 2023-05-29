JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 124 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

HON stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.94.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.