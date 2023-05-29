JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,930,000 after acquiring an additional 576,925 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.54. The stock had a trading volume of 348,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,330. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

