JG Boswell (BWEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
JG Boswell Trading Down 0.4 %
BWEL opened at $672.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $686.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $792.83. JG Boswell has a 12-month low of $655.00 and a 12-month high of $1,000.00.
About JG Boswell
