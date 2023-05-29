JG Boswell (BWEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

JG Boswell Trading Down 0.4 %

BWEL opened at $672.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $686.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $792.83. JG Boswell has a 12-month low of $655.00 and a 12-month high of $1,000.00.

About JG Boswell

(Get Rating)

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

