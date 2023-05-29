Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,243 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $388,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,845,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.