JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,889,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $2,525,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3,146.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 97,894 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 271,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after buying an additional 83,823 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 221,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 62,791 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,847 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $54.28. The company had a trading volume of 139,567 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.