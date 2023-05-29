JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 107,890 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.20% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $3,157,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $385.87. 3,042,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,601. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89. The company has a market cap of $293.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.68.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

