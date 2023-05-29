JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,704,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,333,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up 0.5% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 80.46% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $3,839,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,169. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

