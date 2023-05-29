JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 141.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,377 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.8% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $143,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,791,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,027,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $136.94 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average is $135.71. The company has a market capitalization of $400.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

