Just Group (LON:JUST) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.60 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 87.10 ($1.08). Approximately 798,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,718,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.70 ($1.10).

Several research analysts have issued reports on JUST shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 115 ($1.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 129.29 ($1.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of £905.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Just Group’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In other Just Group news, insider Andy Parsons sold 619,998 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £520,798.32 ($643,596.54). In other news, insider David Richardson sold 985,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.14), for a total value of £907,014.20 ($1,120,877.66). Also, insider Andy Parsons sold 619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £520,798.32 ($643,596.54). 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

