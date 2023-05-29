Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $341.60 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $341.60 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,802,771,864 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,794,846,143.86702. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01803904 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $11,348,459.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

