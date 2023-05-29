KeyCorp Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $185.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.09.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $165.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after buying an additional 920,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

