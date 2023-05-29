KickToken Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $224.14 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017578 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,688.75 or 1.00014941 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000094 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,950,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,950,129 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,951,006.13947977. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01020371 USD and is up 16.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,335.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

