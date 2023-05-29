Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 118,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.21. 12,815,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,706,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

