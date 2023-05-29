Knott David M Jr Decreases Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Knott David M Jr cut its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,610 shares during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.8% of Knott David M Jr’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Knott David M Jr owned approximately 0.50% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 388,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $15.82.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,424. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

