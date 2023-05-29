Knott David M Jr Lowers Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Knott David M Jr decreased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.10. 657,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading

