Konnect (KCT) Price Tops $0.0598 on Top Exchanges

Konnect (KCT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Konnect token can now be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $99,641.18 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Konnect

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

