KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research restated their buy rating on shares of KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for KWESST Micro Systems’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

KWESST Micro Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KWE opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64. KWESST Micro Systems has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Institutional Trading of KWESST Micro Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWE. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KWESST Micro Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in KWESST Micro Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in KWESST Micro Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KWESST Micro Systems Company Profile

KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal systems with law enforcement and personal defense applications; modernized digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting; and counter-measures against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection.

