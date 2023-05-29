Laqira Protocol Price Reaches $0.0042 (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.46 million and approximately $21,829.95 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

