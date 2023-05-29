Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 437,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Latham Group

In other news, Director James E. Cline acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,050 shares in the company, valued at $540,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Latham Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Latham Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

SWIM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 378,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,789. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

