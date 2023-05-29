Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

LPS stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.20. 80,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,380. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Legend Power Systems has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.40.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legend Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 75.94% and a negative net margin of 217.81%. The business had revenue of C$0.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Legend Power Systems will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

