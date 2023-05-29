Liberum Capital Initiates Coverage on NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC cut NCC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

NCC Group Trading Up 8.3 %

NCCGF stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

About NCC Group

NCC Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology assurance, security software, and consultancy services. It operates through the Escrow and Assurance segments. The Escrow segment develops, supplies, and uses business software applications for the protection of end users and software suppliers.

