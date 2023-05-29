Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on LGND. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.67.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ LGND opened at $72.13 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12.
Insider Activity
In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,898. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
