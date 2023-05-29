Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LGND. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.67.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LGND opened at $72.13 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,898. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

