Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LGND. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LGND opened at $72.13 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $494,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,348,898. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

