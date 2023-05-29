Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LIN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $356.21. 1,805,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.39. The company has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

