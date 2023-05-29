Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $126.52

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $126.52 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 784,062,512 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,986,356.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0033715 USD and is up 13.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $321.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
