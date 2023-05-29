Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Sells 900,000 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance comprises approximately 6.7% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Full Truck Alliance worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,032,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 13,798,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,663,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.84. 9,662,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,322. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $278.73 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.