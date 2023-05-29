Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) to Issue $0.59 Dividend

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5878 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Lonking Trading Up 2.0 %

Lonking stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. Lonking has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Get Lonking alerts:

Lonking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.