Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) to Issue $0.59 Dividend

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5878 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Lonking Trading Up 2.0 %
Lonking stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. Lonking has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.
Lonking Company Profile
