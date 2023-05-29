LUXO (LUXO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $103.50 Million

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One LUXO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LUXO has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. LUXO has a market capitalization of $103.50 million and $2,523.88 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXO Profile

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

