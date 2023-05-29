Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSGE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 1.9 %

MSGE stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,687.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.