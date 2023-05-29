Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Makes New $11.07 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,000. TJX Companies accounts for about 4.5% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $77.00. 4,419,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,035. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

