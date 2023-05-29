Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Makes New $6.47 Million Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,000. Bentley Systems accounts for approximately 2.6% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of Bentley Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,136,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,964,097.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 295,698 shares of company stock worth $13,083,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.82. 924,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,055. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

