MARBLEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.20 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00003740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $56.25 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,868,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,324,358 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,868,321 with 54,324,358.15498529 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.03177001 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,231,760.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

