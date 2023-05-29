Marco Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded up $4.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $438.32. 865,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,626. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $455.89 and a 200 day moving average of $479.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

