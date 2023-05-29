Marco Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,702 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average is $98.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $135.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

