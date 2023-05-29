Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 1.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 741,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,509,000 after buying an additional 170,382 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in KLA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 726,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,941,000 after buying an additional 78,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

KLA Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $26.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $461.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.88. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $465.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

