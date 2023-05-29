Marco Investment Management LLC Has $14.02 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,487 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.6% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,493,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,943,063. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.46. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

