Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:O traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,104. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68.

The firm also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

