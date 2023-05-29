Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,252,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

